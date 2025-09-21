New XRC Space Opens at Singapore's Kallang Wave Mall, Blending Gear, Culture and Community

SINGAPORE, Sept. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtep, a leading Chinese performance sportswear brand, has opened its first running club store in Asia at Singapore's Kallang Wave Mall. More than a typical retail outlet, the new store brings together high-performance running gear and community spaces to create a hub for local runners, featuring immersive displays and multi-category presentations that offer a full range of running products. It also provides dedicated services for professional runners, including marathon events, training camps, coaching sessions, and pacer programs. Guided by its strategy of "Professional runners influence mass runners," Xtep aims to serve both competitive elite runners who help prove product excellence, as well as beginners and running enthusiasts.

Singapore boasts a vibrant and deeply ingrained running culture, supported by a robust calendar of world-class events. According to Sport Singapore (SportSG), running and jogging consistently rank among the nation's top physical activities, anchored by events such as the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon—which draws over 50,000 local and international participants annually—and a growing circuit of community runs. Capitalizing on this enthusiasm, Xtep has launched its first Xtep Running Club (XRC) store in the region. Designed as both a retail destination and community base, the XRC will host group runs, training sessions, and member events, offering performance footwear for competitive athletes and versatile apparel for training and daily wear. Runners can scan the QR code to join XRC for exclusive events and product experiences.

To mark the opening, Xtep hosted a "XRC RUN" kickoff event. At 6:30 a.m. on September 20, more than 200 runners gathered outside the store for a community run. Participants came from a wide range of industries, including finance, technology, and education, and ran in custom Xtep T-shirts along a route that passed the scenic Kallang River, offering a striking city backdrop. The run highlighted the energy of Singapore's running community and Xtep's connection to it. After the run, elite runners were invited to a dedicated 160X 7.0 Champion Collection Elite Appreciation Gathering, where they tested the new carbon-plate racing shoes and participated in interactive sessions. Many participants said the experience helped them choose gear better and appreciate Xtep's runner support.

The running club store is part of Xtep's effort to connect professional running with everyday participation. It aims to be a place where runners can find gear, receive guidance, share experiences, and feel supported at every stage of their running journey.

About XTEP

XTEP Group, one of the leading sports brands in China, was founded in 1987 and officially established as the brand XTEP in 2001. The Group was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on June 3, 2008 (01368.hk). In 2019, the Group launched its global strategy, incorporating Saucony, Merrell, K•SWISS, and Palladium to become a leading international sports group with multiple sports brands. For more about XTEP, please visit https://www.globalxtep.com/