Uzbekistan highlighted South Korea’s role in its ongoing transformation during a reception marking the country’s 34th Independence Day at the Lotte Hotel in Seoul on Friday.

Uzbekistan declared independence from the Soviet Union on Aug. 31, 1991, and is now advancing its “New Uzbekistan” vision led by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Uzbek Ambassador to Korea Alisher Abdusalomov said in his remarks.

According to the ambassador, the pillars of Uzbekistan’s development lie in reform, inclusive growth and global cooperation.

“Korean companies are playing a vital role in this transformation,” Abdusalomov underlined, adding, “Korean expertise is helping us build a more resilient and innovative economy.”

Uzbekistan is Central Asia’s most populous nation, with half its citizens under 30. The nation aims to raise its gross domestic product to $200 billion and achieve middle-income status by 2030. Its GDP has already doubled in the past eight years, drawing $130 billion in foreign investment.

Traditionally one of the world’s top gold producers, Uzbekistan is now shifting focus to critical minerals such as copper, uranium and silver to power green technologies. It seeks deeper partnerships with Korea in semiconductors, renewable energy and pharmaceuticals.

According to the embassy, Uzbekistan and Korea maintain a “special strategic dialogue” through regular meetings between deputy prime ministers, foreign ministers and intergovernmental economic committees, alongside energy and critical minerals cooperation platforms.

“The Republic of Korea holds a very special place in our hearts,” Abdusalomov said, adding that preparations were underway for a summit meeting between presidents of two countries in New York next week.

Interacting with business leaders at the event, Choi Jin-young, CEO of Herald Media Group, noted that Uzbekistan and Korea have developed a strategic partnership in economic and trade fields and pursued multifaceted cooperation.

“But expansion of Korean SMEs and MNCs will further boost economic diplomacy between Uzbekistan and Korea,” he added, stressing media, people-to-people exchanges and awareness.

The Korea Herald and the Embassy of Uzbekistan signed a memorandum of understanding in October 2021 to expand media cooperation and invigorate cultural and human exchanges.

The event was attended by Korean business leaders, lawmakers from both ruling and opposition parties, diplomats, the Uzbek community, foreign national residents, academia, nongovernmental organizations and media representatives.