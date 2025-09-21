The artificial intelligence lab under LG Group launched an advanced financial agent last week in partnership with the London Stock Exchange Group, capable of generating high-quality financial reports without human intervention, the research center said Sunday.

LG AI Research and the LSEG held a kick-off ceremony in London on Friday for EXAONE Business Intelligence, which is capable of integrating and processing massive amounts of data to make market forecasts.

"While other financial AI services exist, they have often been limited by lower accuracy or served as auxiliary tools for summarization," LG AI Research said in a release.

"The launch of EXAONE BI is a direct response to the increasing demand for advanced financial data and analytics, driven by market volatility and the growing importance of data-driven decision making," it added.

The EXAONE-BI is composed of four AI agents, each branded as journalist, economist, analyst and decision maker, which will cooperate to produce comprehensive analysis.

The cooperation is expected to set a milestone proving South Korea's AI competitiveness in the global market, LG AI Research added. (Yonhap)