SHANGHAI, Sept. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During HUAWEI CONNECT 2025, Huawei and industry pioneers unveiled over 30 global benchmark showcases for digital and intelligent transformation in the data communication domain, highlighting the latest innovations and field-proven industry practices in the AI era. These showcases span key sectors such as government, education, healthcare, finance, and electric power.

As AI becomes increasingly pervasive, networks have evolved beyond mere information channels to become the backbone that drives intelligent upgrading of industries. The release of these showcases reflects Huawei's cutting-edge practices in supporting digital and intelligent transformation across industries, while also demonstrating the successful implementation of innovative applications.

For example, in education, the global smart education showcase at Shenzhen Welkin School sets a new paradigm for the "1+N" collaborative model, promoting high-quality, equitable education. In finance, the financial intelligent computing center showcase at China Pacific Insurance takes the lead in implementing large-model training and inference, accelerating the digital and intelligent upgrade of financial services. The smart campus network showcase at the world-renowned integrated resort destination Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore significantly enhances the digital experience for visitors, establishing a new benchmark for digital transformation.

The launch ceremony was attended by Huawei leaders and distinguished guests, including Jason He, President of Huawei's Enterprise Data Communication Marketing and Solution Sales Department; Yury Yin, Chief Marketing Officer of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line; Alvin Tan, Divisional President of Information Technology at Resorts World Sentosa (Singapore); Gong Weidong, Principal of Shenzhen Welkin School; and Wang Hui, Chief Expert of Intelligent Computing Cloud at China Pacific Insurance Group.

Over 30 benchmark showcases unveiled this time were co-developed by Huawei and its customers, reflecting their joint exploration and hands-on experience in digital and intelligent transformation. They provide replicable success stories for industry peers, and also enable Huawei to further refine solutions in real-world business scenarios, developing innovative offerings with broader industry applicability.

These global benchmark showcases will be open to global customers for on-site visits, offering firsthand insight into how AI is deeply integrated with networks to enhance efficiency and elevate user experience.

Looking ahead, Huawei, together with more customers and partners, will continue to drive innovation, drawing on insights from global benchmark showcases to accumulate best practices.