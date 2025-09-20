A special counsel team on Saturday notified ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol to appear for questioning next week over allegations related to his failed martial law bid.

Special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team said it issued the summons to Yoon to appear for questioning at the Seoul High Prosecutors Office on Wednesday.

The team is expected to question Yoon on charges of whether he incited foreign aggression by ordering a drone dispatch to Pyongyang in October ahead of his short-lived declaration of martial law in December.

It would be the first time investigators question him over the allegation of inciting foreign aggression.

Yoon, who has been in custody since July, has been standing trial on charges of leading an insurrection and abusing his power through the martial law bid. (Yonhap)