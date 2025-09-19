The foreign ministers of South Korea and Iran held talks over phone Friday and agreed to push for a meeting in New York next week to discuss bilateral ties, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun held his first phone talks with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, and discussed the planned vote by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on a resolution aimed at reimposing economic sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Cho said South Korea, as the chair of the UNSC this month, has been carrying out procedures in line with the council's resolutions, while expressing hope that all parties concerned will continue efforts toward a diplomatic solution to the issue, the ministry said.

The ministry added the two sides agreed to push for a bilateral meeting in New York during the UN General Assembly High-level Week next week. (Yonhap)