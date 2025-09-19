All four matches in the quarterfinals of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) tournament in Seoul were postponed due to rain on Friday.

Organizers of the Korea Open at Olympic Park Tennis Center said the four matches will be played Saturday afternoon, with the two semifinal matches scheduled for the Saturday night session.

The final is scheduled for Sunday.

The four quarterfinal matches will be split between two courts on Saturday.

At the center court, the top seed Iga Swiatek, the reigning Wimbledon champion, will face Barbora Krejcikova, a two-time Grand Slam singles winner from the Czech Republic, starting at noon. Their match will be followed by the showdown between Ekaterina Alexandrova, No. 2 seed from Russia, and Ella Seidel of Germany.

At the adjacent grandstand court, No. 3 seed Clara Tauson of Denmark will play Maya Joint of Australia at noon. And then Suzan Lamens of the Netherlands and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic will square off.

Both semifinal matches will be played at center court, with the first match scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

The Korea Open, the only WTA tournament held in Seoul each fall, also had some weather-related disruption earlier in the week, when some round of 16 matches were pushed back by a day to Wednesday.

Of the eight seeded players, five were bounced in the round of 16, including Beatriz Haddad Maia, the defending champion from Brazil, and Emma Raducanu of Britain, the 2021 US Open champion and a fan favorite in Seoul.

The Korea Open has never had back-to-back champions since its launch in 2004. Alexandrova, the 2022 winner, will try to become the first player to win multiple Korea Open titles. (Yonhap)