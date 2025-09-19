President Lee Jae Myung on Friday met with people in their 20s and 30s to listen to their difficulties, describing the younger generation as a "victimized class" suffering from a lack of opportunities and fierce competition

Lee held the "Talk Concert" event as part of his latest outreach to young people struggling with the tight job market and growing social divides.

"Compared to the time where I lived through, today's young people are faced with a lot more difficult situations," he said. "I think the entire young generation has become a victimized class."

Lee attributed the hardships to a shortage of opportunities amid a slowing economy, which he said has intensified competition.

"The root of all problems is the lack of opportunity, which stems from low growth. This low growth has highly structural aspects, and now it has begun to turn into a vicious cycle," he said.

Lee also cited conflicts between regions, generations and genders as challenges to be addressed.

"As they compete ruthlessly to pass through the narrow hole of limited opportunities, it has led to men and women taking sides and clashing with each other," he said, pledging to create more opportunities for young people. (Yonhap)