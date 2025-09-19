Four-member Japanese band looking forward to feeling the energy of Korean audience

Hundreds of fans lined up in the drizzle Friday to catch a glimpse of Japanese band Sekai No Owar in Seoul.

From teens to 30-somethings, fans didn't want to miss their chance to greet their favorite band during a special red carpet session in front of Space 550 in Seongsu-dong.

"Thank you so much for the warm welcome. I was also surprised to see so many fans when we arrived at the airport. They gave us gifts, which made us feel happy and appreciated," Nakajin said during a press conference that followed the red carpet fan event.

Sekai No Owari, a Japanese pop-rock band known for its mix of pop, rock, electronic and orchestral elements, with hits like "Starlight Parade" and "Dragon Night," were speaking ahead of their concert at Korea University Seoul Campus Hwajeong Gymnasium on Saturday.

The concert will be the first of the four-member band's Asia tour, where music and visuals unfold before the audience to bring their 15-year journey to life.

Excited to return to Korea after six years, Fukase said deciding on the setlist was tough, as each song was like a child he had to carefully decide to bring to life on stage.

"This concert set list is packed with our high-energy and powerful songs. During the performance, there will also be a live painting session where we will create a painting on the spot, so fans should look forward to that," the band's vocalist said.

"I hope our concert is a family-friendly experience that all generations can enjoy together. And to make that happen, we need something to keep everyone engaged," Fukase said when asked about the idea behind the live painting.

Fukase went on to say he missed Korean fans' passion and energy. Saori chimed in, adding that she is always deeply moved when she sees Korean fans singing along to their songs and sharing how the lyrics have touched them emotionally.

"Tomorrow's concert centers on the theme of 'phoenix,' which symbolizes revival and rebirth. I hope the Korean audience will also connect with the message and feel its emotional depth," Saori said.

Speaking about the band's musical inspiration, Fukase explained that their drive to create comes from a constant desire to explore and try new things.

"I can quickly get bored, so I can't stick to doing the same thing over and over, which is why I look for new things to stay engaged. I haven't told my bandmates yet, but I hope to create an 18-minute song one day," Fukase laughed.

When asked about potential collaborations with Korean artists, Nakajin expressed interest in working with Beatpella House, a beatbox a cappella group.

"I came across them while scrolling down social media, and I thought they were cool. I hope to make music with them one day," Nakajin said.