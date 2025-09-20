Half of all Koreans treated for anorexia last year were teenagers, government data showed Friday.

According to the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service, a total of 14,410 people aged 10 to 19 received medical treatment for anorexia in 2024, accounting for half of the total patients.

Among the teen patients, 82.5 percent, or 11,885, were female, nearly six times the number of male patients.

Anorexia is a mental health condition marked by abnormal eating behaviors. Warning signs include weighing less than 80 percent of the standard weight or having a body mass index under 17. People with eating disorders may excessively restrict food intake or engage in repeated binge eating followed by vomiting.

“An eating disorder goes beyond food consumption problems and is deeply connected to the mental health of teenagers,” said Kim Soo-jin, a psychiatry professor at Korea University Hospital.

“Without early treatment, it can lead to depression, anxiety and even suicide. Teenagers should pay attention to their emotional and physical changes, and when problems arise, it is important to seek help from experts.”