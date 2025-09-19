Fall conditions to be observed in most parts of Korea following weekend of rain

Three tropical depressions in the Northwest Pacific have developed into typhoons, with South Korea expected to see rain throughout the weekend, the state weather agency said Friday.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, Typhoon Mitag, Typhoon Ragasa and Typhoon Neoguri have formed in sequence from a tropical depression into a typhoon near the Korean Peninsula on Thursday.

While none of the three typhoons are currently forecast to directly impact the Korean Peninsula, forecasters warned that their paths and intensity could still shift depending on changes in the North Pacific high-pressure system and surrounding conditions.

Typhoon Mitag is relatively weak in strength and is currently moving toward Hong Kong and is expected to weaken into a low-pressure trough by Saturday. Typhoon Neoguri is moving toward the eastern coast of Japan and is expected to move out into the ocean from Sunday.

Typhoon Ragasa, however, has intensified into a Category 3 storm — which is labeled as a storm with maximum sustained winds of 178 to 208 kilometers per hour by the KMA — and is expected to become one of the strongest typhoons so far this year. Its projected path could impact areas stretching from northern parts of the Philippines to southern parts of Taiwan and China, including Hong Kong.

Though there is a chance for Typhoon Ragasa to shift its projected path and move toward the Korean Peninsula, the KMA stated that such chances are small. However, the KMA added that it was keeping a close watch on the possibility of additional typhoons forming in the future.

“The high sea temperatures of waters surrounding Korea create favorable conditions for the formation of tropical disturbances, or the seed of a typhoon,” KMA meteorologist Lee Chang-jae told the press at Friday’s press briefing. “Depending on whether these disturbances develop and the paths they take afterward, there could be significant variability in rainfall throughout the upcoming season.”

Meanwhile, as the three typhoons make its move around the Korean peninsula, rain is forecast nationwide from Friday night through Saturday, with the eastern coastal areas in Gangwon Province expected to see rainfall until Sunday morning.

Localized downpours ranging between 20 to 30 millimeters per hour can be expected nationwide on Saturday, with hourly rainfall ranging between 30 mm to 50 mm expected in South Chungcheong Province and western parts of North Jeolla Province.