Blackpink will hit the stage twice more than planned on its ongoing world tour “Deadline,” label YG Entertainment announced Friday.

It added shows in Singapore and Hong Kong, where it originally was to perform for two days each, in November and in January, respectively. The addition expands the Asian leg of the tour to 20 shows across eight cities, and the overall trip to 33 shows in 16 locations. The tour will resume next month in Kaohsiung.

Separately, Lisa took fans by surprise taking down the red carpet at the 30th Busan International Film Festival. She was invited as a special guest, only days after she attended the 2025 Emmys as one of the cast of season three of “The White Lotus.”