DJs Yellow Claw, DPR Cream, h4rdy, DPR Arctic lend their own touch to hit song

As "Rich Man," the title track of aespa's sixth mini album, continues to take the music scene by storm, the K-pop girl group has released a remix EP of the song, with each track a reinterpretation of "Rich Man" by a different artist.

Yellow Claw, a DJ and producer tandem from the Netherlands, took aespa's song and remixed it in their signature style to create a version that feels energetic, which aespa's agency SM Entertainment described as the kind of music listeners would expect to hear at large music festivals to hype up the crowd.

The music video for Yellow Claw’s remix was produced with Flow, a film production tool powered by Veo, the advanced AI video technology developed by Google DeepMind. The project came to life through a collaboration between SM Entertainment, Studio Realive, YouTube and Google DeepMind.

For those gravitating toward more tuneful beats, DPR Cream and h4rdy teamed up to add their smooth and emotional melodies influenced by R&B, hip-hop and pop, infused with trendy UK-style beats, making the track more dynamic than the original version.

DPR Arctic, a music producer and DJ under the independent record label Dream Perfect Regime, brought his own unique touch to the track, blending lively and energetic sounds with heavier and more intense elements, adding depth to the song.

The remixes hit music platforms on Friday at 1 p.m.