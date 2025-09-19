Authorities in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province, are cracking down on illegal shaman structures on Buramsan, saying unauthorized shrines and prayer sites on the mountain have become a public safety threat, with significant fire hazards and damage to the natural environment.

The city announced earlier this month its plans to demolish 55 of these illegal structures between Sept. 10 and 30.

Buramsan, which straddles Seoul’s northeastern border with Namyangju, has attracted shamans since the 1970s, driven by word of mouth that prayers offered there are especially effective. Over the decades, roughly 100 shrines and prayer sites, including tents, makeshift houses and shamanic altars, sprang up along the forested slopes in Byeollae-dong.

Many of these sites contain significant fire risks, such as exposed electrical wiring, liquefied petroleum gas cylinders and fuel containers. City officials said the structures have escalated beyond a cultural or religious issue and now represent a serious safety concern.

Authorities issued four orders for voluntary demolition since 2024, but no action was taken. The city has since secured a formal warrant for forced demolition and will now proceed with it.

About 80 personnel from the fire department, police and city offices will be mobilized, and heavy machinery such as excavators will be used, officials said.