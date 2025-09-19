Twice's sixth Japan album has earned the group gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan, label JYP Entertainment announced Friday.

“Enemy,” its first new Japanese album in over a year, was released last month while the group of nine was in Japan for its “This Is For” world tour. It held two shows at each of Japan's four domes in Osaka, Nagoya, Fukuoka and Tokyo, drawing a combined audience of 400,000.

The overseas trip continues through mid-December, stopping at seven more cities in Asia and two in Australia, before the group returns to Japan next year.

Also on Friday, Twice uploaded a poster for its documentary, “One in a Million,” which chronicles its decadelong career. The film will be released in cinemas worldwide next month.