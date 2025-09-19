Former first lady Kim Keon Hee, who has been in custody since June, was seen in public this week for the first time since her arrest, arriving at a hospital in Seoul in a wheelchair with an electronic ankle monitor strapped to her left leg.

In a report by cable network MBN, Kim was seen Thursday in the standard blue detainee uniform, wearing a mask and glasses, as she was escorted through hospital corridors. Her hands, presumably cuffed, were hidden beneath a blanket.

She reportedly was granted the medical visit after suffering from acute hypotension, or a sudden drop in blood pressure.

“Kim’s blood pressure has recently dropped to as low as 35 over 70, leading to dizziness and near-fainting episodes,” Kim’s attorney said.

The attorney added that detention officials conducted blood tests to determine whether she required further treatment. The results would decide if additional hospital visits could be authorized in the future.

Meanwhile, the sighting has fueled speculation that Kim may seek to delay her trial appearances. Her husband, former President Yoon Suk Yeol, has cited health problems when avoiding recent court hearings.

Her attorney rejected that claim, saying she would appear in court “regardless of her condition.”

Kim’s first hearing is scheduled for next Wednesday at 2:10 p.m.