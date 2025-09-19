The government said Friday it will begin requiring the use of sustainable aviation fuel on all international flights departing from domestic airports in 2027, part of efforts to reduce carbon emissions in the aviation sector.

The transport ministry said it will mandate a minimum blending ratio of 1 percent SAF in outbound flights in 2027 before gradually increasing the requirement to 3-5 percent in 2030 and 7-10 percent in 2035.

SAF is made from various materials, such as used cooking oil, waste and renewable energy sources. It can cut greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80 percent compared with regular jet fuel.

The measure aligns with global trends, including the International Civil Aviation Organization's carbon reduction goals and the European Union's ReFuelEU initiative, which requires carriers to blend SAF at increasing levels.

Officials say the policy will help create demand for SAF in Korea, helping local energy and chemical companies to develop such products and supply networks.

To help airlines manage related costs, the government will offer subsidies, tax benefits and other support. It will also set up a system to certify SAF quality and monitor prices so carriers can make the transition more smoothly.

The government has also launched an industry alliance that brings together airlines, refiners and research institutions, which will serve as a platform to expand SAF production.

"The introduction of SAF is not only about meeting climate goals but also about creating new business opportunities," a government official said. "By building the market, South Korea can reduce its reliance on fuel imports and support the growth of its aviation and energy industries." (Yonhap)