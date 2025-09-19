The music video for Seventeen’s “_World” exceeded 100 million views on YouTube on Thursday, said agency Pledis Entertainment.

The group now has nine music videos that have reached this milestone.

“_World” fronted “Sector 17,” a reissue of Seventeen's fourth full album, “Face the Sun.” The 2022 repack sold over 1 million copies in the first week, a first for a K-pop re-release. The album debuted on Billboard 200 at No. 4, hitting a career-high for the group at the time, while the single topped iTunes' Top Songs chart in 28 regions.

Meanwhile, the 13-member act launched its international tour, “New_,” in Incheon last week, with nine members on stage and four in the audience. Woozi and Hoshi enlisted earlier this week, following Junghan and Wonwoo. The tour heads to Hong Kong next for performances on Sept. 27 and 28.