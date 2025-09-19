Ateez's second album in Japan topped Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking, the group's agency KQ Entertainment announced Thursday.

“Ashes to Light” consists of nine tracks, including five new songs. The band held a showcase in Tokyo on Wednesday to introduce the album. The music video for the lead track, “Ash,” topped the trending video worldwide chart on YouTube.

The new album was released in the middle of the Japan leg of Ateez's “In Your Fantasy” tour, with members surprising fans by unveiling “Ash” at the tour's first stop in Saitama last week. The tour continues in Nagoya this weekend and heads to Kobe next month.

Ateez kicked off the tour in Incheon, Korea, in July and earlier this month announced the itinerary for next year: seven cities in Southeast Asia and two in Australia.