President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday designated two counties in southwestern South Korea as special disaster zones, following heavy rains that pounded the areas last month and caused significant damage.

The designation applies to six towns in Muan and Hampyeong counties, South Jeolla Province, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a written briefing to the press.

"President Lee urged relevant ministries to promptly finalize recovery plans and ensure that residents in the affected areas can return to their daily lives as soon as possible," Kang said.

The designation as a special disaster zone allows for additional government funding for disaster recovery, and extra support for affected residents, including deferring tax payments and a reduction in public utility fees. (Yonhap)