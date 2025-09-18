Hyundai Motor said Wednesday it will invest 77.3 trillion won ($56 billion) over the next five years to navigate tariff pressures and slowing electric vehicle demand, while reinforcing its mid- to long-term strategy.

The automaker unveiled the plan at its 2025 CEO Investor Day in New York, the first time the event has been held abroad. Hyundai said it aims to sell 5.55 million vehicles globally by 2030, with eco-friendly models — including EVs, hybrids and fuel cell cars — making up 60 percent, or 3.3 million units.

Hyundai’s 2026-2030 investment is 7 trillion won larger than its earlier target of 70.3 trillion won, with 30.9 trillion won earmarked for R&D, 38.3 trillion won for facilities and 8.1 trillion won for strategic projects.

The company revised its 2025 guidance to reflect tariff risks, lifting revenue growth expectations to 5-6 percent from 3-4 percent but cutting the operating profit margin target to 6-7 percent from 7-8 percent.

Hyundai also raised its US investment to 15.3 trillion won for 2025-2028, up 3.7 trillion won, as part of a $26 billion plan to expand local production and build a robotics ecosystem.

By 2030, Hyundai will double its hybrid lineup to 18 models, spanning entry-level to luxury, with Genesis introducing its first rear-wheel-drive hybrid next year. A next-generation hybrid system, debuting on the Palisade SUV, will be rolled out more broadly.

Region-specific EVs are planned, including the Ioniq 3 compact EV in Europe in 2026, two new models in China, and a compact electric SUV in India by 2027.

The company is developing an extended-range EV with a smaller, lower-cost battery for launch in 2027, alongside next-generation hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. By 2026, Hyundai also plans to complete its software-defined vehicle project, with its new “Pleioth Connect” infotainment system rolling out next year.

Hyundai maintained its 2030 global sales target of 5.55 million units, up 33 percent from this year’s goal of 4.17 million. Eco-friendly models will account for 60 percent, compared to 25 percent this year.

North America will be the largest market, where Hyundai expects eco-friendly sales to jump from 30 percent this year to 77 percent by 2030.

To meet demand, Hyundai will add 1.2 million units of capacity, including boosting output at its Georgia Metaplant to 500,000 units, expanding its India plant to 250,000 units, and launching a new EV plant in Ulsan with 200,000 units of capacity. Additional CKD production in Saudi Arabia and other regions will add more than 250,000 units.

“Hyundai once again faces a period of uncertainty,” said President and CEO Jose Munoz. “But by expanding global sales, securing production bases and diversifying our portfolio, we will transform into a future mobility leader.”