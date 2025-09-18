International panel convenes for historic first competition section

BUSAN — The seven-member jury for the Busan International Film Festival's inaugural competition expressed both the weight of responsibility and excitement at the jury press conference Thursday at the Busan Cinema Center.

Jury President Na Hong-jin set a candid tone from the start. "Honestly, the pressure is immense -- I really didn't want to do this," the director of "The Chaser" and "The Wailing" said with humor. "Yesterday at the opening ceremony, I nearly had a panic attack. The festival has made an important decision to go competitive, and we'll examine each film carefully, element by element."

The jury will evaluate 14 Asian films competing for five awards: best film, best director, special jury prize, best actor and artistic contribution, with prizes totaling 110 million won ($80,000).

Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Ka-fai, visiting BIFF for the second time, brings a veteran actor's perspective to the panel. "Just being here is thrilling," he said. "Film is a universal language. Every local film exports its culture — whether from Korea, China, Japan or elsewhere. That's our responsibility as filmmakers."

Indian actor-director Nandita Das stressed the subjective nature of judgment while maintaining optimism about selecting films that reflect contemporary concerns. "Time is cinema's only true judge, and everything else is subjective," she noted. "Given the crises our world faces, I hope we'll choose films that are progressive and humane."

Korean American director Kogonada, known for "Columbus" and "After Yang," highlighted the importance of collaborative evaluation. "The criteria for judging come through conversation. Some focus on acting, others on design or emotion. The jury's beauty lies in finding balance through dialogue."

Indonesian producer Yulia Evina Bhara expressed gratitude for participating in BIFF's historic moment, while Korean actress Han Hyo-joo emphasized bringing fresh perspectives as the jury's youngest member.

Senior programmer Park Ga-eon confirmed the jury aims for unanimous decisions. When pressed about specific criteria, Na took a measured approach. "Film comprises so many diverse elements. Each work has different characteristics and textures. We need to experience them first."

The competition section features notable entries, including Chinese director Bi Gan's "Resurrection," fresh from its special jury prize at Cannes, and Taiwan's "Left-Handed Girl" from director Tsou Shih-Ching, produced by recent Palme d'Or winner Sean Baker.

Korean director Lim Sun-ae's "Seven O'Clock Breakfast Club for the Brokenhearted" stars Suzy and Lee Jin-wook, while Japan's "Two Seasons, Two Strangers," which won top honors at Locarno, features Korean actress Shim Eun-kyung.

Na concluded with determination despite his admitted anxiety. "An extremely important moment has begun. Whatever our differing opinions, we'll produce results that benefit the festival and the film community. We'll do our absolute best."

The Busan International Film Festival continues through Sept. 26 at venues across Busan, with competition winners revealed at the closing ceremony.