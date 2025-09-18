SK Networks said Thursday it had hosted the SK Networks AI Wave 2025 event at Walkerhill Hotels & Resorts in eastern Seoul on Wednesday, unveiling its artificial intelligence investment portfolio and holding discussions on the future of the industry and sovereign AI.

Launched in 2023, AI Wave is organized by SK Networks to provide a platform where AI startups present their visions and connect with investors.

The second edition of the event was supported by Hacker Fellowship Zero, a Silicon Valley-based residency program for AI startups.

Approximately 100 participants attended, including Upstage, the sole startup selected for a government-led project to develop South Korea's own AI foundation model.

SK Networks President Choi Sung-hwan, delivering the keynote speech, stressed the importance of cooperation between startups and investors not being eliminated in a rapidly changing technology-driven society.

He said the company aimed to share its AI investment portfolio and expand an AI ecosystem linking technology, capital and vision.

The event also featured presentations from SK Networks portfolio companies. They included Upstage, which develops enterprise AI models and systems based on its large language model technology, and PhnyX Lab, which last year introduced South Korea’s first generative AI solution specialized in pharmaceuticals.

SK Networks' US subsidiary also introduced portfolio companies operating in financial technology, including AI-powered lending platforms.

Dan Morse, head of investor relations at HF0, introduced the fund's portfolio and later joined a panel discussion on "the future of AI and strategies for smart investment" with SK Networks' Shin Sang-eun and PhnyX Lab CEO Bae Min-seok.

Meanwhile, a fireside chat between Choi and Upstage CEO Kim Sung-hoon underlined the future of sovereign AI, focusing on strategies to strengthen South Korea's AI ecosystem and global competitiveness.

Choi underscored the need for bold government investment and public-private partnerships to build a South Korean AI ecosystem aligned with global standards.

He added that sovereign AI models tailored to South Korea's legal, industrial and regulatory environment could provide differentiated value compared to global big tech universal models.

Kim emphasized that securing leadership in large language models and enhancing frontier model quality are key to ensuring South Korea's technological sovereignty.

He pledged to expand industry-specific specialized models and a sustainable, independent AI ecosystem, strengthening South Korea's industrial and technological competitiveness.

Shin commented that the company structured networking sessions to ensure the event served as a genuine platform for exchange.

He said SK Networks, as an AI-focused business holding company, would continue to enhance internal capabilities, expand global technology networks and support innovation-driven growth across its affiliates' AI portfolios.