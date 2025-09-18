Investigators attempt to raid main opposition party headquarters to secure membership list, amid church recruitment allegations

A special counsel has asked a local court to issue an arrest warrant for Han Hak-ja, leader of the Unification Church, on allegations she directed church funds to Rep. Kweon Seong-dong in exchange for political support from the previous President Yoon Suk Yeol administration.

The request came a day after investigators questioned Han and arrested the former People Power Party floor leader with court approval.

Earlier in the day, investigators also raided the headquarters of the main opposition party as part of the probe into bribery allegations surrounding former first lady Kim Keon Hee and the Unification Church’s interference in the People Power Party’s 2023 leadership race.

Led by special counsel Min Joong-ki, the investigators were reportedly looking for documents or digital records with the party’s membership list.

One of the key suspicions at the center of the probe involves allegations that the religious group is thought to have interfered in the party’s leadership race by enlisting church members to join the party's ranks and support Rep. Kweon’s bid for floor leader in 2023.

Though the special counsel team previously conducted two separate search and seizure operations at the People Power Party headquarters and offices in the National Assembly, respectively, in mid-August, they had to withdraw from the sites due to strong resistance from the party.

The main opposition party refused to comply with legal procedures, criticizing the special counsel’s actions to take the personal information of all 5 million party members as an “outrageous abuse of power.”

But the special counsel team explained that it had requested the People Power Party's membership list over a certain period of time to compare it with a list of Unification Church members to confirm allegations of a concentrated surge in party membership.

Meanwhile, Han has denied the allegations against her.

Asked why she made a payment of 100 million won ($72,000) to Kweon, Han retorted while leaving a building in Seoul after the special counsel questioning, “Why would I have to do that?”

When pressed by reporters on whether she had directly ordered lobbying on key issues concerning the Unification Church, she shouted, “That’s not true.”