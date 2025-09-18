Poster for Festival Indonesia 2025 (Indonesian Embassy in Seoul)
The Embassy of Indonesia in Seoul will host Festival Indonesia on Saturday at the Floating Stage in Yeouido Hangang Park.

Under the theme “Wonderful Indonesia: A Journey to Paradise," the annual event invites the public for a cultural journey of the Indonesian archipelago with vibrant rhythms of traditional music and the aromas of authentic street food, according to the embassy.

Designed as a sensory adventure for all ages, the festival will showcase Indonesia’s diverse and exotic charm in the heart of Seoul, said the embassy, sharing a press release with The Korea Herald.

The festival will include a food zone with Indonesian cuisine, a Nusantara zone featuring crafts and traditional fabrics and a special zone for performances, live music and interactive activities, the embassy said.

The festival is to run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Floating Stage in Yeouido Hangang Park. Admission is free.


