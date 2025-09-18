The Embassy of Indonesia in Seoul will host Festival Indonesia on Saturday at the Floating Stage in Yeouido Hangang Park.

Under the theme “Wonderful Indonesia: A Journey to Paradise," the annual event invites the public for a cultural journey of the Indonesian archipelago with vibrant rhythms of traditional music and the aromas of authentic street food, according to the embassy.

Designed as a sensory adventure for all ages, the festival will showcase Indonesia’s diverse and exotic charm in the heart of Seoul, said the embassy, sharing a press release with The Korea Herald.

The festival will include a food zone with Indonesian cuisine, a Nusantara zone featuring crafts and traditional fabrics and a special zone for performances, live music and interactive activities, the embassy said.

The festival is to run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Floating Stage in Yeouido Hangang Park. Admission is free.