LG Electronics said Thursday it has signed an agreement with SK Innovation to jointly develop and commercialize integrated energy and cooling solutions for artificial intelligence data centers, aiming to expand in the fast-growing market.

The companies plan to combine their strengths in cooling and energy management to reduce the high levels of power consumption and heat generation that come with large-scale AI computing, LG said.

The home appliance giant will supply high-efficiency cooling equipment, including chillers, fan wall units and coolant distribution units, while SK Innovation will focus on stable power supply and optimization. SK's portfolio will include AI-based data center energy management systems, backup power using batteries and fuel cells, and peak-load reduction technologies.

“Through this partnership, we will strengthen our competitiveness in the global AI data center market by combining cooling and energy cost-saving solutions,” said Lee Jae-sung, vice president of LG Electronics’ Energy Solutions division.

Kim Moo-hwan, head of SK Innovation’s energy solutions business, said the companies aim to position themselves as turnkey providers of verified integrated data center solutions and boost their competitiveness across the energy sector.

The companies said they will also co-develop next-generation systems that use real-time AI analysis to automatically manage power and cooling. Collaboration will extend to energy-as-a-service businesses, including systems that reuse waste heat for cooling and integrate energy storage for power management, to cut carbon emissions and operating costs.