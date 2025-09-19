Muan Red Clay Mud Flat Festival

The Muan Red Clay Mud Flat Festival runs until Sunday in Muan, South Jeolla Province.

Under the theme "A Playground Like No Other, Imagined in the Mudflat," the festival offers a range of environmental educational programs and sensory activities, including mudflat exploration and eco-adventures at Korea's first wetland conservation area.

Key highlights include hands-on experiences such as mudflat eel and octopus catching, along with performances like busking and magic bubble shows. Additional events include the Muan Mudflat Olympics, quiz competitions and a new mudflat observation bridge.

Yeongdong Nangye Korean Traditional Music Festival

The Yeongdong Nangye Korean Traditional Music Festival will be held from Oct. 10 to 11 in Yeongdong, North Chungcheong Province. Celebrating the legacy of Park Yeon (pen name Nangye), one of Korea's "Three Great Masters of Music," the festival showcases the rich traditions of Korean classical music.

Visitors can enjoy a range of performances, from traditional Korean music to modern fusion concerts, gugak busking and special parades. The festival also features hands-on experiences, including traditional Korean instrument crafting and performances.

In addition to musical performances, the event coincides with the Yeongdong Wine Festival, offering a unique blend of traditional music and wine.

Hongseong Namdang Port Shrimp Festival

The Hongseong Namdang Port Shrimp Festival held in Hongseong County, South Chungcheong Province, runs through Oct. 20.

Korea’s top spot for autumn shrimp, Namdang Port, draws food lovers from across the country to savor the clean, rich flavor of daeha (giant shrimp). Festivalgoers can enjoy hands-on experiences like bare-handed shrimp catching and shrimp peeling contests, as well as live performances.

Cultural shows, singing contests and a vibrant night market add to the festive atmosphere. The festival also offers stunning sunset views and water fountain shows, making it a must-visit event this fall.

Cheongdo Provence Light Festival

The Cheongdo Provence Light Festival in Cheongdo County, North Gyeongsang Province, continues through Nov. 30. This French-inspired village offers more than 100 photo zones and quaint houses.

At night, it transforms into a dazzling light display. The event is inspired by the charm of southeastern France, evoking the atmosphere beloved by artists such as Van Gogh and Matisse.

Sejong National Arboretum night opening

Sejong National Arboretum is welcoming visitors to its annual nighttime opening through Oct. 11 — a chance to experience a romantic, illuminated garden.

This year’s event features enhanced lighting displays across key areas, including the Four Seasons Greenhouse, Festival Plaza and the Korean Traditional Garden in Sejong. Weekend cultural events such as orchestra performances, traditional Korean music festivals, open-air cinema and immersive story-based shows will be held every Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Admission is 2,500 won for adults, 2,000 won for teens and 1,500 won for children.