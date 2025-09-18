Rose of Blackpink set another record with her Bruno Mars collaboration, “APT.”

The music video for the smash hit reached 2 billion YouTube views, her agency The Black Label said Thursday. It did so in 11 months, shattering the record for a K-pop artist to achieve the feat.

This also makes her the only Korean singer to hit the milestone both as a member of a group and as a solo act. Blackpink has two music videos that exceeded the 2 billion mark — those for “Ddu-du Ddu-du” and “Kill This Love.”

Earlier this month, she received the song of the year trophy for "APT." at the MTV Video Music Awards. The track was unveiled in October and took the world by storm, rising to No. 3 on Billboard’s Hot 100, where it charted for 45 weeks, the longest period for a K-pop musician.