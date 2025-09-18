Herald Media Group CEO Choi Jin-young and the Korean-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry CEO Marie Antonia von Schonburg agreed on Wednesday to enhance cooperation between Korea and Germany.

In a courtesy visit to Herald Corp. headquarters, Schonburg underlined the need to harness the EU-Korea FTA platform amid the uncertain international business climate.

“I was just in Frankfurt last week for Korean Business Day, and I talked about Korea to many German companies interested in Korea. On the business side, we can learn a great deal from Korea,” Schonburg said.

She said Koreans move fast in scaling up and launching products, while Germans prioritize meticulous engineering and quality, taking time to ensure perfection.

“Korea and Germany complement each other perfectly," she underlined.

“I also believe Germany can learn a lot from Korea,” she added.

Choi echoed her remarks, underscoring that close collaboration between Korea and Germany is more significant than ever to maintaining a global balance.

“We are very interested in learning from Germany’s policies and understanding," he said.

“Herald's core value is maintaining balance between different countries. Exchanges between Korea and Germany in technology and development, especially in the Fourth Industrial Revolution and Web 3.0, would be very valuable,” Choi said.

Founded in 1981, KGCCI is Korea's second-largest foreign chamber of commerce with about 500 member companies. The chamber is linked to 79 regional chambers in Germany, representing roughly 3.6 million companies.