Zerobaseone set fans in Japan abuzz with the news that it will release special EP “Iconik” there on Oct. 29.

The release will be made up of Japanese-language versions of “Iconik,” “Slam Dunk” and “Blue.”

“Iconik” is the focus track from its first studio album that also includes “Slam Dunk,” an album track that was released in advance. “Blue” is the lead single from fifth EP “Blue Paradise.”

The special edition will be available in 10 different packages.

The nine-member team set a record last year for an international artist’s debut album with first single in Japan “Yura Yura — Unmei no Hana,” which sold half a million copies in the first week.

Meanwhile, first LP “Iconik” hit Billboard 200 at No. 23 this week, five rungs higher than fifth EP, its first entry on the chart.