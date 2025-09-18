A special counsel team questioned former presidential chief of staff Chung Jin-suk on Thursday over his alleged involvement in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief imposition of martial law.

Chung was called to special counsel Cho Eun-suk's office and questioned by the team for the first time in connection with Yoon's declaration of martial law in December.

Chung, who is considered one of Yoon's closest aides, attended a Cabinet meeting convened by the then president immediately before he imposed the decree.

He was also found to have met with Yoon inside a military control room shortly before a second Cabinet meeting was held the next day to lift the decree.

Chung has been suspected of deleting records and documents related to the martial law declaration from shared computers at the presidential office in order to destroy evidence. (Yonhap)