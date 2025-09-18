Illit is poised to make a comeback in November, according to a local media report Thursday and confirmed by agency Belift Entertainment.

The group’s latest album was its third EP “Bomb,” which came out in June and entered the Billboard 200 at No. 171. The mini album ranked No. 2 on Oricon’s Daily, Weekly and Weekly Combined Rankings.

Earlier in September, the quintet officially debuted in Japan with the physical single “Toki Yo Tomare.” The four-track release also hit Oricon’s Daily and Weekly Single Rankings at No. 2.

Illit’s next set may be out in time for its encore fan concert in Seoul on Nov. 8-9.

The five members had their first standalone gig, “Glitter Day,” in Seoul as well as in Yokohama and Osaka in Japan, going live twice each in June, August and September, respecitvely.