Asia's premier cinema showcase celebrates milestone with Park Chan-wook's 'No Other Choice,' honors pioneering filmmakers

BUSAN — The 30th Busan International Film Festival opened Wednesday evening at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae-gu, launching its 10-day program of 328 films that will screen across seven theaters.

This year marks a historic transformation for Asia's premier film event, as it introduces its first competition section after 29 years as a noncompetitive event. Fourteen Asian films will compete for five awards totaling 110 million won ($80,000), with 10 world premieres among the selections.

The red carpet before the ceremony drew luminaries from across Asia and beyond. Blackpink's Lisa made an appearance alongside Hollywood guests Milla Jovovich and Paul W.S. Anderson. Japanese actors Ken Watanabe and Kentaro Sakaguchi also attended, while Hong Kong veteran Tony Leung Ka-fai returned to Busan following a long absence. Korean stars including Han Hyo-joo, Ha Jung-woo, Jun Jong-seo and Han So-hee brought local star power to the proceedings.

The festival's global reach is evident with director Guillermo del Toro presenting "Frankenstein," Michael Mann attending for a special screening and Italian auteur Marco Bellocchio making his first ever appearance at an Asian festival.

Actor Lee Byung-hun hosted the ceremony himself, departing from the traditional dual-host format. "Thirty years ago, a small dream started in this city of Busan," Lee said. "That dream has now become Asia's leading film festival."

The ceremony began with three major award presentations. The Camellia Award, presented in partnership with Chanel, went to Taiwanese filmmaker Sylvia Chang for her contributions to Asian cinema across five decades. The 71-year-old recipient has worked as an actor, director, producer and screenwriter.

"It's been very challenging to do all this as a woman, but the challenge became my drive, just like the camellia flowers," Chang said in her acceptance speech.

Festival Chair Park Gwang-su and Busan Mayor Park Hyung-joon jointly declared the festival open before presenting the Korean Cinema Award to director Jung Ji-young for his contributions to Korean cinema and advocacy for creative freedom under Korea's past military dictatorship.

Iranian director Jafar Panahi then took the stage to receive the award for Asian filmmaker of the year. Panahi recently won the Palme d'Or at Cannes for "It Was Just an Accident," making him the first Asian director to win top honors at Venice, Berlin and Cannes.

After attending BIFF's inaugural edition, Panahi was unable to return for 17 years due to imprisonment and travel restrictions in Iran.

"The fight for freedom of filmmaking hasn't finished. We must continue to challenge for this freedom," Panahi said. "I dedicate this award to all independent filmmakers who continue to create under pressure, in silence or in exile."

Following the awards, festival officials introduced the competition jury, including the jury's president Na Hong-jin (Korea), Tony Leung Ka-fai (Hong Kong), Nandita Das (India) and Seoul-born American director Kogonada, among seven total members.

The ceremony drew to a close as director Park Chan-wook and the cast of opening film "No Other Choice" assembled on stage, including Lee Byung-hun, Son Ye-jin, Lee Sung-min, Park Hee-soon and Yeom Hye-ran.

"When BIFF started, I wondered if Korea could really pull off such a festival," the director said, reflecting on the festival's early days. "Now after 30 years, it's unbelievable that my film opens this milestone edition."

Park Hee-soon described the film as a black comedy where "the most dramatic moments feature the strongest comedy." Lee Byung-hun, serving dual roles as host and lead actor, said he had waited 30 years for this moment since first attending as an audience member.

The 30th Busan International Film Festival continues through Sept. 26 at the Busan Cinema Center and venues throughout the city. Competition winners will be announced at the closing ceremony on Sept. 26.