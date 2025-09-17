The government has mapped out specific plans to carry out a number of key policy tasks during President Lee Jae Myung's five-year term, with a focus on bills related to people's livelihoods and the economy, officials said Wednesday.

The Ministry of Government Legislation announced the plans after a Cabinet meeting presided over by Lee confirmed 123 key policy tasks to be pushed on Lee's watch Tuesday.

Under the scheme, 110 bills must be submitted to the National Assembly, while 66 subordinate statutes need to undergo revision by the end of this year.

Among the statutes in need of revision are the enforcement decrees of the act on monitoring climate change and the act on the management of disasters and safety.

The ministry also plans to aid the speedy submission of bills to ensure sufficient deliberation and discussion in parliament.

This includes legislation dedicated to shortening working hours, including by giving benefits like tax credits to companies that adopt a 4.5-day workweek.

In addition, bills related to the government's key policy tasks are expected to be submitted to parliament, including integrating medical support for veterans, promoting specialized manufacturing companies and designating defense-related advanced strategic industries.

The ministry said it will focus on bills related to people's livelihoods and the economy, with the goal of passing such bills within the regular session of the National Assembly.