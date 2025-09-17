JYP Entertainment founder and chief producer Park Jin-young has presented Stray Kids with pure gold plaques valued at more than 100 million won ($74,000) to celebrate the group’s latest Billboard success.

On Monday, the group shared a photo on Instagram holding framed gold records engraved with their fourth full-length album, "Karma."

According to JYP Entertainment, Park gave each of the eight bandmates a plaque made of 75 grams of pure gold, totaling 600 grams between them. Based on Wednesday’s trading price at the Korea Exchange, the combined value is estimated at 102.7 million won.

The gift commemorates Stray Kids’ achievement earlier this month, when "Karma" debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 albums chart. The feat extended the group’s record to seven career No. 1s, making them the first act in the 70-year history of the chart to debut seven consecutive albums at the top.

The group, known for self-producing much of its music, has steadily consolidated its standing as one of the leading K-pop acts in the global market.

Park’s gesture comes as he also takes on a new official role in cultural diplomacy.

On Sept. 9, the presidential office named Park co-chair of the newly established Commission on Pop-Culture Exchange, alongside Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young. The commission aims to expand international partnerships in music, television, film and gaming at a time of heightened global interest in Korean culture.