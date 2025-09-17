Yim to take audience through his 40-year career, performing selection of songs from Sinawe days to 'For You'

Looking back on his decadeslong musical journey, veteran rock singer Yim Jae-beum called it a "long trek."

As he went through ups and downs both in his career and personal life, his loyal fans were the driving force pushing the seasoned musician to get back on stage and make new music.

"When I first began music, I dove in without fear, thinking I could do everything. But after 10, 20 and even 30 years, I realized how daunting it can be. Even making a single note with my voice feels intimidating at times," Yim told reporters during a press conference held at the Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul, Wednesday.

"I often question myself, wondering if I am heading in the right direction. The further I go, the more challenging music seems to become," he said.

But every time he felt down, his fans were there for him.

"I've faced many ups and downs personally, and I am not a musician who holds concerts and releases new music often, but I am deeply grateful to the fans who have stood by me through it all. I would be truly honored if they could join me for my upcoming concert," the legendary vocalist added.

Yim will start on a nationwide concert tour, "I Am Yim Jae-beum," in November to celebrate his 40-year musical career.

The rock singer will kick off the tour in Daegu on Nov. 28, followed by Incheon in December and Seoul next year. More details about the dates and venues will be announced later.

Yim offered a glimpse of his upcoming shows, explaining that he plans to guide the audience through his 40-year career while performing a selection of songs from various stages of his musical journey, including songs from his time as a member of heavy metal band Sinawe. His mega-hits "Confession," "The Flight" and "For You" are on the set list.

Apart from the tour, Yim said his eighth full-length album is on the way. The prerelease track "Greetings" hit music charts Wednesday.

"I can't promise when the album will come out at this point, but I can assure you that the songs will be easy and comfortable for people to listen to," the singer said.

When asked how his musical career would unfold after 40 years, Yim said he would take the time to think about what kind of music and stories he wishes to convey to listeners after his nationwide tour.

"Each song I sing requires a tremendous amount of energy, so for now, I want to concentrate on finishing my tasks well before thinking about long-term plans."