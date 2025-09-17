Yuri of Girls' Generation will visit fans in Asia from November, her label SM Entertainment announced Wednesday.

She is planning her third fan meetup tour in the region under the title “Yuriverse.” First stop will be Bangkok, followed by Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, and Taipei, Taiwan, with more destinations to be added soon.

“I am already so excited and happy to meet fans around the world. Please keep your expectations high since I am preparing for fan meetings filled with performances that everyone can enjoy as well as talks with the audience,” she said.

The singer and actor has not only participated in planning for the event but also came up with a hand-drawn character that inspired a range of merchandise to be sold throughout the tour.