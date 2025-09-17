Monsta X claimed the No. 31 spot on the Billboard 200 with its 13th EP “The X,” according to the latest chart published Wednesday.

This is the first time the six-piece act has entered the main albums chart with a Korean-language album. The band landed its first overall entry in 2020 with its first full-length album in the US, “All About Luv,” placing it at No. 5. The second English-language LP, “The Dreaming,” from the following year ranked No. 21 on the chart.

The new mini album, rolled out on Sept. 1, sets a milestone for the band’s decadelong career and also heralds its return as a full group after five years.

Also on Wednesday, I.M’s agency, Sony Music Korea, announced that its 3-year contract with the musician came to an end. He is the youngest member and the only one who has yet to complete his mandatory military service.