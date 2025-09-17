Former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup appeared before a special counsel team Wednesday in a widening investigation over alleged government interference in a military probe into the death of a young Marine in 2023.

Lee arrived at special counsel Lee Myeong-hyeon's office in southern Seoul, marking his first appearance before the team since its launch in July to investigate the allegations surrounding high-ranking officials of the former Yoon Suk Yeol administration.

The team is expected to question Lee, who served as defense minister at the time, about his departure to Australia in March last year despite being investigated by anti-corruption officials over the allegations.

Lee left for Australia just days after being appointed as Seoul's ambassador to Canberra, but returned later that month amid growing controversy over his departure.

Special prosecutors suspect that government officials helped Lee leave the country to avoid being investigated by lifting his exit ban.

As he arrived for questioning, Lee told reporters that he would cooperate in the investigation, while dismissing the allegations surrounding the lifting of his exit ban as "ridiculous."

The team plans to call in Lee again next Tuesday to question him about the allegations that the initial suspects responsible for the death of Cpl. Chae Su-geun in July 2023 were cleared after the alleged interference.

Lee initially signed off on the initial probe results before later rescinding them after a call with Yoon.

Chae died after being swept away in a swollen stream during a search mission for victims of heavy rains, without wearing proper safety equipment, such as a life vest. (Yonhap)