People wait in line to apply for US visas at the US Embassy in Jongno District, Seoul, on Monday. (Yonhap)
The United States will raise the application fee for its electronic travel authorization required for short-term travelers under its visa waiver program starting later this month, the US Embassy in Seoul said Wednesday.

The fee for the Electronic System for Travel Authorization will increase from $21 to $40, effective Sept. 30, the embassy said in a posting on X.

The measure comes as US authorities tighten visa policies for foreigners, including international students, amid the Trump administration's hard-line stance on immigration.

The ESTA was the permit under which many of the 316 South Korean workers were visiting the US for short-term work trips when they were arrested in a major immigration raid at a car battery plant in Georgia on Sept. 4. They were released after a week in detention following diplomatic negotiations.

South Korean companies have called for clearer visa guidelines for short-term business trips, arguing that the lengthy US visa process hampers their ability to carry out large projects that contribute to the US economy. (Yonhap)