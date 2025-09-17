Singer-songwriter returns to meet his North American fans for the first time in 7 years

Singer-songwriter Lee Moon-sae, a Korean pop icon, will return to North America after seven years as part of his "Theatre Lee Moon Sae" tour.

The 66-year-old will meet fans at the Moore Theater in Seattle on Sunday and head to Vancouver, Canada, where he will perform at the Center for Performing Arts on Sept. 27.

The shows are part of his well-known concert series, "Theatre Lee Moon Sae Season 4," which sold out 59 shows in 22 cities and drew around 100,000 people in Korea. Building on the success, it has expanded to North America this year.

After wrapping up his North American tour, Lee will kick off a nationwide tour titled "The Best" in November until early next year, performing concerts in major cities like Gwangju, Seoul, Daejeon, Busan and Daegu.