Goyang Special City, northwest of Seoul in Gyeonggi Province, is set to host an Asia-Pacific regional conference of local governments, becoming the first Korean city to independently host the event.

In its 10th edition this year, the gathering — officially titled the United Cities and Local Governments Asia-Pacific Congress — will bring together some 500 delegates, including mayors and city officials, from more than 220 cities across 22 countries.

The event will take place Sept. 24–26 at Kintex in Goyang.

UCLG ASPAC is the Asia-Pacific regional section of UCLG, a global organization representing cities, local and regional governments, and municipal associations.

The UCLG promotes decentralized cooperation, policy exchange and sustainable development through international municipal networks.

“We are making final preparations to ensure the event’s success down to the last detail,” said Goyang Mayor Lee Dong-hwan. “It will mark a milestone for Goyang as a central hub of international municipal diplomacy.”

According to the city, final checks are underway for transportation, lodging, amenities and emergency services, in coordination with police and fire authorities.

The program will include sessions on cultural exchange, climate action and intercity cooperation.

The first day will consist of topic-specific sessions featuring case presentations by participating cities, while the opening ceremony is set for the second day, followed by presentations from the previous day’s discussions.

Highlights include a roundtable discussion by leaders of regional governments, a forum on building sustainable and self-reliant cities, and discussions on renewable energy, circular economies and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Among the speakers are UN Special Envoy Jean Todt, Vice Mayor Gao Jin of Yiwu, China, and Daria Turley of the Australian Local Government Association.

The final day will feature a general assembly and executive meeting to outline future cooperation across the region. Additional sessions will explore youth leadership, job creation and urban growth.

Cultural programs are open to the public on each day of the event, including traditional Korean percussion and K-pop performances.

More information is available on the website of the 10th UCLG ASPAC Congress.