The music video for Seventeen’s “Hot” hit 200 million YouTube views Tuesday, according to agency Pledis Entertainment.

It is the group’s third video to reach the milestone, after those for “Don’t Wanna Cry” and “Super.”

“Hot” is the main track from its fourth studio album “Face the Sun” that came out in 2022 and entered the Billboard 200 at No. 7. The track, mixing western guitar sounds with hip-hop, portrayed the 13-member act striding forward “facing the sun." The accompanying video garnered 100 million hits in record time for the group.

Meanwhile, Seventeen launched its “New_” tour last week with nine members, as four are completing their mandatory military service. Hoshi dropped a solo digital single, “Take A Shot,” and donated 100 million won ($72,400) before enlisting Tuesday.