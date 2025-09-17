Han Hak-ja, leader of the Unification Church, appeared for questioning in Seoul on Wednesday, amid a sweeping investigation into the church's alleged provision of illicit funds to the conservative People Power Party and the previous Yoon Suk Yeol administration.

Han, the wife of the church's founder Sun Myung Moon, has led the religious group since Moon's death in 2012.

Han is suspected of involvement in a Unification Church member's delivery of luxury gifts to former first lady Kim Keon Hee, in 2022, which were allegedly in exchange for favors by then President Yoon in various projects pursued by the church.

Han, 82, is also accused of directing another church official, known by the surname Yoon, to deliver 100 million won (approximately $71,740) to PPP Rep. Kweon Seong-dong, seeking backing from the Yoon administration. Kweon was taken into custody early Wednesday.

The Unification Church has denied institutional involvement, asserting that the gifts were given independently by the official and not sanctioned by the organization.