South Korea and the United States plan to hold their senior-level regular defense talks in Seoul next week, officials said Tuesday, in the face of thorny security issues, including Seoul's push to retake wartime operational control.

The biannual Korea-US Integrated Defense Dialogue is set to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, Seoul's defense ministry said.

The upcoming meeting will mark the second KIDD gathering under the second Trump administration following the previous one held at the Pentagon in early May.

Acting Deputy Defense Minister for Policy Yoon Bong-hee is expected to lead the South Korean side, while John Noh, deputy US assistant secretary of war for East Asia, will head the US delegation, joined by key defense and foreign officials from both sides.

"A range of alliance issues will be covered in the meeting to help advance the South Korea-US alliance into a 'forward-looking comprehensive strategic alliance,'" the ministry said.

Participants will discuss a wide range of defense issues, including policy cooperation on North Korea and the regional security, the allies' combined defense posture and wartime OPCON transfer, a ministry official said.

South Korea handed over operational control of its forces to the US-led U.N. Command during the 1950-53 Korean War. Control was then transferred to the allies' Combined Forces Command when it was launched in 1978. Wartime operational control still remains in US hands, while South Korea retook peacetime OPCON in 1994.

On Wednesday, the South Korean government confirmed the wartime OPCON transfer as one of the key policy tasks it will push for during President Lee Jae Myung's five-year term.

Also expected to top the agenda are bilateral cooperation in the areas of the naval maintenance, repair and overhaul market and defense science and technology, the Seoul official said.

Participants are also likely to discuss reinforcing deterrence against North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats and the allies' combined defense posture to respond to the shifting regional security landscape.

The KIDD meeting has been arranged as the Pentagon has been working on its new National Defense Strategy and a global force posture review that could affect its defense policy toward South Korea and its management of around 28,500 American troops on the Korean Peninsula.

Launched in 2011, KIDD is a comprehensive senior-level defense meeting between the allies. (Yonhap)