진행자: 박준희, Chelsea Proctor

No. 2 US diplomat voices ‘deep regret’ over Georgia raid

기사 요약: 외교부는 14일 크리스토퍼 랜도 미국 국무부 부장관이 미국 조지아주에서 발생한 대규모 한국인 구금 사태에 대해 깊은 유감을 표명했다고 밝혔다. 이번 사태에 대해 미국 고위 당국자가 유감을 표명한 것은 이번이 처음으로, 미국 이민당국이 한국인 근로자를 체포해 구금한 지 11일 만이다.

[1] US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau on Sunday voiced “deep regret” over the mass detention of Korean workers in the Sept. 4 immigration raid in Georgia, calling for institutional improvement to prevent a recurrence, Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said.

* deep regret: 깊은 유감

* detention: 구금

* raid: 급습

* recurrence: 재발

[2] “Deputy Secretary Landau also expressed deep regret over the fact that this incident occurred and said that this incident should be used as a turning point for institutional improvement and for strengthening the (South) Korea–US relationship,” the Foreign Ministry in Seoul said in a Korean-language press statement.

* express: 의사[감정]를 표현[전달]하다

* incident: (범죄·사고 등의) 사건

* turning point: 전환점

* improvement: 개선

[3] “In particular, he (Landau) said that the returnees will face no disadvantages when re-entering the US, as President Trump is paying close attention to this issue and that efforts will be made to ensure that no similar incidents occur in the future,” the ministry added.

* in particular: 특히

* returnees: 귀국자들

* disadvantage: 불이익

* pay close attention to: ~ 에 각별한 신경을 쓰다

[4] Landau pledged that Washington “will provide institutional support for those efforts and move quickly to hold working-level consultations on the follow-up measures mentioned by Vice Minister Park, including ensuring that visas commensurate with the contributions of Korean workers are issued.”

* pledge: 약속하다

* provide: 지원하다

* follow-up measure: 후속 조치

* commensurate: 상응하는

기사 전문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10575176

