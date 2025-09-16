Police on Tuesday disclosed photos and the identity of a suspect who stabbed three people to death at a pizza store in Seoul earlier this month.

The mug shots of Kim Dong-won, 40, were made public by the Seoul Metropolitan Police and will be posted on the agency's website until end-September.

Kim allegedly killed a 49-year-old pizza franchise company employee, a 60-year-old interior contractor and his 32-year-old daughter with a sharp weapon at his franchise pizza store in Seoul's southwestern ward of Gwanak on Sept. 3.

The suspect injured himself as he tried to take his own life and received treatment at an intensive care unit in a nearby hospital before being arrested last week.

Kim, who ran the pizza store for about two years, had been in a dispute with the victims over the store's interior construction work, according to officials.

The police said the disclosure was made in consideration of the brutality of his crime, the severity of the damage and public interests, such as crime prevention. (Yonhap)