Korean streaming platform to launch local service, help strengthening culture industry

Soop, a Korean streaming platform service provider, has partnered with Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy to bolster the latter’s ecosystem of digital creators and the culture industry, the former said Tuesday.

According to their memorandum of understanding, Soop will launch its streaming platform service in Nigeria while pushing for strengthening the Nigerian culture sector and cultural exchange between Korea and Nigeria as they look to carry out joint brand marketing efforts.

They will also encourage participation from Nigerian creators based on the local streaming platform and advance its business model to support content creation.

The two sides will run educational courses to discover and nurture talent in content creation, offering the needed equipment and studio spaces. Based on this, Soop and the Nigerian cultural ministry will work together to expand collaboration opportunities for the two countries’ streamers in various sectors such as music, video, web series and livestreaming.

The Nigerian government will lay out related policies, improve the environment for transactions and data, and offer administrative support measures for the Korean streaming platform’s localization process.