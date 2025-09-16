El Salvador marked its 204th Independence Day in Seoul on Monday with the Indigo Heart Tour 2025 concert by renowned vocal ensemble Opus 503.

The performance showcased a diverse repertoire spanning Spanish, Italian, Guatemalan, and Salvadoran classics, offering audiences a cross-continental musical journey that highlighted both global and Salvadoran cultural traditions.

The concert opened with Spanish and Italian classics, including Agustin Lara’s "Granada" and "O Sole Mio" and Ennio Morricone’s "Nella Fantasia," before shifting to Central American repertoire with Guatemala’s "Luna de Xelaju" and Salvadoran pieces such as "Flores de Veranera" and "El Salvador Bajo Mi Piel."

Following an intermission, festive and folkloric works highlighted El Salvador’s cultural heritage, from "Noche de Farolitos" and "Corazon de Anil" to the mythical "Xiri."

Spanish and Italian favorites "El Toro y la Luna" and "Volare" added vibrancy, while the finale, "El Carbonero" by Francisco Antonio “Pancho” Lara, featured a cross-cultural collaboration between El Salvador’s Opus 503 and Korea’s Dalmoon Gayageum Ensemble with singer Gahui, blending Salvadoran folk traditions with Korean classical sounds.