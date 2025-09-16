Mexico reaffirmed growing ties with South Korea, marking the 215th anniversary of Mexico’s independence from Spain on Friday.

In his remarks at the event, Mexican Ambassador to Korea Carlos Penafiel Soto reiterated a new stage of transformation in Mexico, driven by President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo's leadership.

“President Sheinbaum's government is promoting an economic model based on achieving equal prosperity for all," according to Soto.

Soto said Mexico's model focuses on economic stability, promoting public and private investment, ensuring fair wages, and guaranteeing access to social programs through principles of honesty and austerity.

"Mexico is seeking to diversify its markets and strengthen cooperation with international partners in a respectful and mutually beneficial manner,” he said, referring to the complex global trade environment.

“Today, the high-level political dialogue has been strengthened by the meeting between President Sheinbaum and President Lee Jae Myung at the G7 summit last June. Mexico and Korea are also members of MIKTA as middle powers that share a commitment to upholding multilateralism and a rules-based international order.”

“We are also both members of APEC. I extend my best wishes of success to the Korean government for the celebration of the APEC Leaders' Summit in October," He continued.

“In the context of global economic upheavals, the ties between Mexico and Korea are strengthening every day. Mexico is an exceptional strategic partner. This presents unique opportunities for Korean companies that wish to enter the Mexican market or expand their operations in Mexico, North America, and Latin America.”

He also reassured businesses about the investment climate in Mexico.

“In line with the ‘Mexico Plan,’ our government works to ensure the best conditions to do business in North America. The recently announced tariff measures will have minimal impact on Korean companies' operations. We will make sure they continue to thrive in Mexico, as they have placed their trust in us,” Soto said.